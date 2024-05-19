Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells $552,256.32 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $552,464.64.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.1 %

EDR stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.89.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

