Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Roth Mkm

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Energous from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energous in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,369.68% and a negative return on equity of 152.22%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energous will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

