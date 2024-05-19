Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Energous Price Performance

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Energous has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 152.22% and a negative net margin of 4,369.68%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Energous will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

