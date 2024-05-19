Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of EFOI opened at $1.80 on Friday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.
About Energy Focus
