Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Energy Recovery worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ERII shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ERII opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $785.99 million, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $166,732.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at $298,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,807 shares of company stock worth $1,906,110. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

