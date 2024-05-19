Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $18.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENVX opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.70. Enovix has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Enovix by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 167,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

