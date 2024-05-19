Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.69.

NYSE EPD opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

