Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 273.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,227 shares of company stock worth $7,494,261. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.32.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

