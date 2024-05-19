Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,305,000 after buying an additional 349,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,121,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,189,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,598,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after buying an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CHX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHX

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.