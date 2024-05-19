Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $151.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.21 and a 1-year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

