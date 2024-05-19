Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,563,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after purchasing an additional 620,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $134.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

