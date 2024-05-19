Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.
iShares CMBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CMBS opened at $46.54 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.
About iShares CMBS ETF
The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
