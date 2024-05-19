Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.29% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMBS opened at $46.54 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.