Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,967,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 132.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RBA. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RB Global

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.