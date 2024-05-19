Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 518 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $187.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.05 and a 200 day moving average of $272.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.28 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.81.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

