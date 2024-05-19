Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 417,472 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aramark by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Aramark by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 44,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after buying an additional 51,219 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

