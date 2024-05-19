Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Evercore ISI

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

