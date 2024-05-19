Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 58425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Specifically, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett purchased 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $100,153.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $539.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

