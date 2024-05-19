Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.53

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$32.53 and last traded at C$32.51, with a volume of 475095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.46.

Ero Copper Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.2610322 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total value of C$147,232.50. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

