ESSA Pharma’s (EPIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

ESSA Pharma Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $15,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

