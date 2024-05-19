EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.45. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

Shares of EDRY opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

