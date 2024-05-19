EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 5.4%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 21,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 45,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVE by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in EVE by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EVE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

