Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Evolv Technologies worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

EVLV stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLV shares. Lake Street Capital lowered Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

