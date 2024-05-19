Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Get Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.