ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Position Trimmed by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,586,435 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,019 shares of company stock worth $2,782,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.