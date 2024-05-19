Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Express has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84.
Express Company Profile
