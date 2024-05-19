Exscientia (EXAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 737.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, analysts expect Exscientia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

