EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Down 3.8% Following Insider Selling

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.05. 104,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,123,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Specifically, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,734,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EYPT. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $616.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

