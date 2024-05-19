Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 1,323,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 244,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$88.26 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

