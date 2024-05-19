Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

