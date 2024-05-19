FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $39.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NYSE FBK opened at $39.18 on Thursday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,886,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,464,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 557,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

