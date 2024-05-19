FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FD Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £362.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3,297.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,162.71. FD Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 740 ($9.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.20).

Insider Transactions at FD Technologies

In other FD Technologies news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,200 ($15.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,820 ($26,149.21). Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

