Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading Down 2.5%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as £165.80 ($208.24) and last traded at £166.10 ($208.62). 68,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 75,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at £170.30 ($213.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,421.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £171 and its 200-day moving average price is £154.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,673.47%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

