Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Sells C$25,884.00 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.14, for a total value of C$25,884.00.

Harold N. Kvisle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$44.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.33. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTT. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.13.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

