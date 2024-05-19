First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 622 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,355,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $817,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,609 shares in the company, valued at $128,355,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220 and sold 3,600 shares valued at $6,209,022. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,767.54 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,181.71 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,633.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,519.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

