First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

FCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

FCF opened at $14.24 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,667 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $32,855,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 960,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

