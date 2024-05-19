First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.73% of First Horizon worth $136,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after buying an additional 3,411,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after buying an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,742,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,459,000 after buying an additional 389,677 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

