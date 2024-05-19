First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSFG

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $111.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.