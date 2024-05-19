First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,542 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.