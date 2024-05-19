First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,559,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock worth $170,038,222. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $8,940,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 226,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.