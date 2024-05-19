FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 115,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 526% from the previous session’s volume of 18,525 shares.The stock last traded at $73.10 and had previously closed at $72.86.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Free Report) by 3,987.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

