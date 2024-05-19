Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

FLXS opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

FLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.