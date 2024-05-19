Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.