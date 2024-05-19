Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) PT Raised to $25.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO opened at $24.45 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $581,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.