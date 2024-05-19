Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Shares Down 4.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 635,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,210,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $4,644,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

