Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.091-5.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

