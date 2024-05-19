Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $242.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLUT. Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6,770.75.

FLUT stock opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $226.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

