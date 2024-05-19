FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in shares of FMC by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FMC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $664,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $63.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

