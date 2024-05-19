Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.56.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 385.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $178,580,000 after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 705,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $21,238,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $20,717,000.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

