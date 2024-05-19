Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 6,103,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 52,766,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on F shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3,040.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

