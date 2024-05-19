Forrester Clark Acquires 50,000 Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

Forrester Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Forrester Clark purchased 50,000 shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a PE ratio of -26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$3.55.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.